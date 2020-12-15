IUCN World Conservation Congress (Sep 2021)

Logo

Planeta.com showcases the work of the IUCN and provides these profiles which are slowly updated before, during, and after events. We will spotlight the event during February’s Responsible Travel Week and keen to learn about trends in environmental conservation and the changing political and environmental climates. Request – Please let us know if you are attending or interested in following the congress as a remote participant.

Generally held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is the world’s largest conservation event. The next conference is scheduled to take place in Marseille, France September 3-11, 2021. The event was postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic from its original date in 2020.

Hashtag: #IUCNCongress

Background

The event is jointly organized by the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and brings together leaders from government, civil society, Indigenous peoples’ organizations, business, and academia to determine the world’s most pressing environmental and development challenges, and actions to address them.

Key Links

iucncongress2020.org

Sponsors and Partners

COVID19 Update

Host a session

Review forum proposals

@iucn

Calendar

Questions

What are the hashtags for the event?

Who is writing about / publishing / videographing the congress?

What are the expectations and responsibilities of media partners?

What are the ways that remote participants can be engaged and contribute to the event’s objectives? = De quelles manières les participants distants peuvent-ils s’engager et contribuer aux objectifs de l’événement?

Are there public, re-usable/repostable posters and artwork?

Will the event have live and recorded video?

Are there shared, public google docs?

How will the congress be different from the event in 2016?

How has the event changed due to COVID-19?

What would locals like visitors to know about Marseille? About France?

Newsroom

IUCN World Conservation Congress to be held from 3 to 11 September 2021 in Marseille

Elsewhere on the Web

ecologique-solidaire.gouv.fr

@Ecologie_Gouv

Inclusive Conservation

inclusive-conservation.org

Vital Sites: the Journey to Marseille

@Envision2050

Twitter Moment

IUCN 2020

NEWS: IUCN World Conservation Congress to be held from 3 to 11 September 2021 in Marseille. https://t.co/ShvSkGSl0F #IUCNcongress @Ecologie_Gouv pic.twitter.com/RhzdSfybEP — IUCN (@IUCN) December 15, 2020

« Faire de ce rendez-vous un événement majeur pour la conservation de la nature et l’élaboration d'un nouveau cadre mondial pour la biodiversité.»



Le @gouvernementFR et l’@IUCN ont pris la décision de reporter le Congrès mondial de la nature : https://t.co/V7QS1ICXCA #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/Qu5ZqYOZMl — Ministère de l’Écologie (@Ecologie_Gouv) April 3, 2020

History

The previous IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in 2016 in Hawaiʻi, United States of America, was attended by some 10,000 participants from 192 countries.



Previous Events

Regional Spotlight

Planeta.com