2002 International Year of Ecotourism

The United Nations declared 2002 the International Year of Ecotourism.

The declaration came as a result of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD)-related meeting of the Ad-Hoc (Inter-Agency) Working Group on Tourism, convened at Heredia, Costa Rica in 1999 in which the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were mandated to work together toward a World Ecotourism Summit, which took place in Quebec, Canada in May, 2002.

Having covered ecotourism on the Web since 1994, Planeta.com created an online guide and conducted the IYE 2002 Forum (archives disappeared in December 2019) to promote a dialogue among interested parties. In April 2002 at the request of UNEP and UNWTO, Planeta website founder Ron Mader developed and moderated the online Sustainable Development of Ecotourism Web Conference.

Are there videos from any of the 2002 meetings or summit?

How will the 20th anniversary be commemorated in 2022?

flickr.com/photos/planeta/sets/971230

groups.yahoo.com/group/iye2002

groups.yahoo.com/group/2002ecotourism

https://www.e-unwto.org/doi/pdf/10.18111/9789284405503

Assessment of the results achieved in realizing aims and objectives of the International Year of Ecotourism

World Ecotourism Summit – Final Report

Conference Report: The World Ecotourism Summit

