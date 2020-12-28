2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

Photo: Cromwell, New Zealand
The UN General Assembly designated 2021 the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV). Hashtags: #IYFV2021 #FruitsVegYear
FAO is the lead agency for celebrating the year in collaboration with other relevant organizations and bodies of the United Nations system.
Objectives
The IYFV 2021 is a unique opportunity to raise awareness on the important role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition, food security and health and as well in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.
