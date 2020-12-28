2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

Photo: Cromwell, New Zealand

The UN General Assembly designated 2021 the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV). Hashtags: #IYFV2021 #FruitsVegYear

FAO is the lead agency for celebrating the year in collaboration with other relevant organizations and bodies of the United Nations system.

Objectives

The IYFV 2021 is a unique opportunity to raise awareness on the important role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition, food security and health and as well in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Ring in #IYFV2021 by adopting a forgotten veggie — vegetables that are infrequently cultivated or that are at risk of #extinction.



Vegetable adoption programmes allow you to sponsor a #species to be cared for by gardeners.



Learn more about IYFV via @FAO:https://t.co/AST56zrqvT pic.twitter.com/8nIljkwTyU — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) December 21, 2020

Fruits and vegetables are dietary essentials yet they remain inaccessible to many due to their cost.



We need to ensure that everyone has access to a healthy diet!



👉https://t.co/PIY5ZoSJGw#IYFV2021 #FruitsVegYear pic.twitter.com/wb0LccoxAi — FAO (@FAO) December 20, 2020

