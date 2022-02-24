home 2022 International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development (IYM 2022)

International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development (IYM 2022)

Spotlight on the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development. Hashtag: #IYM2022

Key Links
A/RES/76/129
media.un.org/en/asset/k1u/k1ui299g5i
UNGA meeting summary
Background
The United Nations General Assembly has designated 2022 as the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development. The Resolution, adopted by the General Assembly on December 16, 2021, recognizes that mountain regions, especially in developing countries, are experiencing numerous difficulties – such as growing poverty, food insecurity, environmental degradation, increased exposure to the risk of disasters and limited access to basic services.

Kyrgyzstan presented the draft resolution.

