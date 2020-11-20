Jaguar = a large heavily built cat that has a yellowish-brown coat with black spots, found mainly in the dense forests of Mexico, Central, and South America

November 29 is International Jaguar Day. November is Jaguar Month. Noviembre es el mes del #Jaguar (Panthera onca).

Background

The jaguar (Panthera onca) is a mammal of the Felidae family and is the most powerful feline in the Americas. It is one of four ‘big cats’ in the Panthera genus, along with the tiger, the lion and the leopard of the Old World.

The jaguar’s present range extends from Mexico (with occasional sightings in the southwestern United States) across much of Central America and south to Paraguay and northern Argentina.

Habitat destruction is probably the greatest threat for the conservation of the jaguar. Conservationists propose that this species can be the cornerstone for conservation plans on a region or national scale, because they are already widely distributed and require large areas to survive and inhabit a great variety of ecosystems.

Related Book:

Defending the Land of the Jaguar: Natural History of Mexico, University of Texas Press, 1995, by Lane Simonian

– Kudos to author Lane Simonian for producing the definitive English-language account of Mexican environmental history. This book traces the history of conservation and environmentalism in Mexico from the pre-Conquest era to roughly 1992 and the NAFTA debates. Published the National Institutute of Ecology — La Defensa de la Tierra del Jaguar. Download: centro.paot.org.mx

Elsewhere on the Web

Release of the jaguar

A Woman Climbed a Barrier at an Arizona Zoo to Get a Selfie. Then a Jaguar Attacked.

Embedded Tweets

#FelizMiércoles#SabíasQue noviembre es el mes del #Jaguar (Panthera onca). 😍 Conoce más sobre el felino de mayor tamaño en América y el tercero del mundo en nuestra infografía. #ConservarParaVivir 🐆🌊🌿💛 pic.twitter.com/l5NG2NUO4u — CONANP (@CONANP_mx) November 18, 2020

For #InternationalCatDay we found this lovely image of a Jaguar (Panthera onca) taken from Dictionnaire Universel D'histoire Naturelle (1843-49) by Charles D' Orbigny. pic.twitter.com/97vOJjciST — The Linnean Society of London (@LinneanSociety) August 8, 2019

A beautiful jaguar for a beautiful #Caturday!

(📷credit: Marcella Smith) pic.twitter.com/eUPGoe6DON — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) January 12, 2019

"The jaguar’s survival depends to a great extent on human tolerance to the animal. Our work seeks coexistence between the two groups through a change in perception towards felids"



Promoting coexistence between humans & #jaguars is key to their survival -> https://t.co/BsEYww4UGH pic.twitter.com/a13l9iimmZ — People and Conservation Learning Group (@PCLG_IIED) March 19, 2020

Meet Elvis, the sexiest creature in all of Sonora.



Video from the Northern Jaguar Project, an incredible non-profit that safeguards the core breeding population of jaguars & their habitat in Northern Mexico.



Follow them on instagram here: https://t.co/yAB7XiyKWz pic.twitter.com/1UGxesKRag — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 6, 2020

Planeta.com







