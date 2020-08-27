Image: Board of Tourist Industry/Japanese Government Railways via Boston Public Library
Links related to travel and tourism in Japan
Tourism Portals
Japan
- Tourist Information Centers
- The PDF Files of Brochures in 6 Languages
- Visit Japan (VJ) by Japan Tourism Agency
- @Visit_Japan
Tourism Related Issues in Japan
- Golf tourism: Before World War II, there were only 23 golf courses in all of Japan and only 72 in 1956. Now, there are a total of 1,700 golf courses in operation, with another 330 under construction and roughly 1,000 in various stage of planning. (Source: GreenFudge.org – “Japan, golf, pollution“)
@AccessibleJapan
@Visit_Japan
@JapanEcotour
@ecotourismjapan
List of Ecotourism Japan board members and advisers (@ecotourismjapan/sewanin)
ピースロー計画 (@PeaceSlow)
Headlines
Tourists Are Causing Headaches In Japan
Japan is struggling to deal with the foreign tourism boom
Wikipedia
Planeta