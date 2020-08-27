home Japan Japan Tourism

Japan Tourism

By Ron Mader   Posted in Japan
Posted on

Image: Board of Tourist Industry/Japanese Government Railways via Boston Public Library

Links related to travel and tourism in Japan

Tourism Portals
Japan

Tourism Related Issues in Japan

  • Golf tourism: Before World War II, there were only 23 golf courses in all of Japan and only 72 in 1956. Now, there are a total of 1,700 golf courses in operation, with another 330 under construction and roughly 1,000 in various stage of planning. (Source: GreenFudge.org – “Japan, golf, pollution“)

Twitter
@AccessibleJapan
@Visit_Japan
@JapanEcotour
@ecotourismjapan
List of Ecotourism Japan board members and advisers (@ecotourismjapan/sewanin)
ピースロー計画　(@PeaceSlow)

Headlines

Tourists Are Causing Headaches In Japan
Japan is struggling to deal with the foreign tourism boom

Wikipedia

Tourism_in_Japan

Planeta

Japan
Japan Links
Tourism Portals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.