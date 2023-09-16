Photo: Gary Cobb, Grave Marker (Some rights reserved)

johnnyappleseedfest.com: John Chapman, better known as “Johnny Appleseed” was a colorful character of the Indiana frontier in the early 1800s. During the latter part of his life, Chapman traveled the countryside on foot, planting orchards in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. In the process, he became a national folk hero and his gravesite memorial area has been designated a National Historic Place and is identified as such on the National Register of Historic Places.

September Johnny Appleseed Festival

Facebook

Memorial Park

npgallery.nps.gov

nationalregisterofhistoricplaces.com

Wikipedia

Campground

fortwayneparks.org

Photos



Wikipedia

Johnny Appleseed

Planeta.com