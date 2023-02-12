Photo: Journey cakes (Some rights reserved)

Journey = The act of traveling from one place to another

Quotes

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

– Popular saying

Every journey into the past is complicated by delusions, false memories, false namings of real events.

– Adrienne Rich

Life is a journey, not a destination

The journey is more important than the destination because there is so much more inbetween.

– Bill King (Poster)

Gonna take a sentimental journey

Gonna set my heart at ease

Gonna make a sentimental journey

To renew old memories.

– Sentimental Journey

Stray Thoughts

The journey is half the fun

Half the fun is getting there

Getting there is half the fun

All journeys have a beginning

Improbable journey

