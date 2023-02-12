Photo: Journey cakes (Some rights reserved)
Journey = The act of traveling from one place to another
Quotes
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
– Popular saying
Every journey into the past is complicated by delusions, false memories, false namings of real events.
– Adrienne Rich
Life is a journey, not a destination
The journey is more important than the destination because there is so much more inbetween.
– Bill King (Poster)
Gonna take a sentimental journey
Gonna set my heart at ease
Gonna make a sentimental journey
To renew old memories.
– Sentimental Journey
Stray Thoughts
- The journey is half the fun
- Half the fun is getting there
- Getting there is half the fun
- All journeys have a beginning
- Improbable journey
