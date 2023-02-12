Planeta.com

Journey

Feb 9, 2023
Photo: Journey cakes (Some rights reserved)

Journey = The act of traveling from one place to another

Quotes
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
– Popular saying

Every journey into the past is complicated by delusions, false memories, false namings of real events.
– Adrienne Rich

Life is a journey, not a destination
Quote Investigator

The journey is more important than the destination because there is so much more inbetween.
– Bill King (Poster)

Gonna take a sentimental journey
Gonna set my heart at ease
Gonna make a sentimental journey
To renew old memories.
Sentimental Journey
youtu.be/IpQCROAHoU4

Stray Thoughts

  • The journey is half the fun
  • Half the fun is getting there
  • Getting there is half the fun
  • All journeys have a beginning
  • Improbable journey

Coddiwomple
On the road
Travel
Verbs

