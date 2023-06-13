Artwork

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. And starting in 2021, a federal holiday.

Juneteenth.com: Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.

Embedded Tweets

On this day in 1865, after white Southerners had extended the enslavement of countless Black people by concealing the Civil War’s end for months, Union troops arrived in Texas. #Juneteenth https://t.co/AlNI2YW18w — Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) June 19, 2022

#Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. But Black communities have been celebrating it for decades, long before the day received this designation.



Insider spoke with Black Texas women about why they're fighting to keep Juneteenth true to its Texas roots.https://t.co/vWY8vZq8VT — Voices of Color by Insider (@insiderVOC) June 18, 2021

#Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas, the westernmost Confederate state, saw the arrival of Union troops and learned that they were free. Whether the holiday is new to you or a family tradition, learn more with @NMAAHC: https://t.co/gmleG4nnSZ — Lonnie G. Bunch III (@SmithsonianSec) June 19, 2020

#OTD in 1865, enslaved African Americans were notified of their freedom by Union troops in Galveston Bay, TX—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.



Known as #Juneteenth, this day is widely celebrated as the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/banVoF49nl — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) June 19, 2020

On June 19, 1865, General Order #3 was issued in Galveston, Texas advising that the Emancipation Proclamation & 13th Amendment freed all enslaved people in America. The annual Juneteenth Flag Raising program was held at City Hall earlier this month. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/Rae94hILSi — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 19, 2020

Black Oklahomans have been celebrating #Juneteenth since before Tulsa was incorporated. Many brought their festivities with them when migrating to Indian Territory in the late 1800s. Today we all come together to celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States. #Greenwood pic.twitter.com/lfvGq41ogl — Tulsa Historical Soc (@TulsaHistory) June 19, 2020

