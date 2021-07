Photo: Budak, Reservoir

Wikipedia: Kaeng Krachan National Park is the largest national park of Thailand. It is on the border with Myanmar, contiguous with the Tanintharyi Nature Reserve. It is a popular park owing to its proximity to the tourist town of Hua Hin.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/wAzEL6U9TRaKmKzK6

Elsewhere

thainationalparks.com

tripadvisor.com

Planeta