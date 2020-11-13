Photo: Bob Linsdell, Kamehameha Highway

Hawai’i – The community of Kahuku is located northwest from Laie and east from Kuilima and Kawela Bay along Kamehameha Highway (Route 83).

In the Hawaiian language, ka huku means “the projection”, presumably a reference to Kahuku Point nearby, the northernmost point of land on the island of Oahu.

Elsewhere on the Web

kahukuhigh.org

Awards

kahukuhis

@KahukuHighInter

Wikipedia

Ttripadvisor.com

Maxpreps.com

Mascot

In Kahuku, a well-loved mascot is phased out following complaints it’s disrespectful

Kahuku’s ‘Red Raider’ mascot soon to be a thing of the past

Hawaii School Mascot Dropped After Discrimination Complaints

Planeta.com

–