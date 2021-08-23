home New Zealand Kaikōura

Kaikōura

By Ron Mader   Posted in New Zealand
Posted on

Photo: Bernard Spragg, tilted folded vertical limestone rocks on coast

South Island, New Zealand/Te Waipounamu, Aotearoa – Kaikōura is a coastal town known for its abundant wildlife and its sperm whale population. The Kaikoura Peninsula Walkway winds from the town center to lookout points at Point Kean. Close by, the rock platforms are home to a colony of New Zealand fur seals.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/uEo9fyQYmqHAmuEu8

Elsewhere on the Web
kaikoura.co.nz
kaikoura.govt.nz

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Kaikōura

Planeta

New Zealand = Aotearoa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.