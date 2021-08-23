Photo: Bernard Spragg, tilted folded vertical limestone rocks on coast
South Island, New Zealand/Te Waipounamu, Aotearoa – Kaikōura is a coastal town known for its abundant wildlife and its sperm whale population. The Kaikoura Peninsula Walkway winds from the town center to lookout points at Point Kean. Close by, the rock platforms are home to a colony of New Zealand fur seals.
