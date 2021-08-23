Photo: Bernard Spragg, tilted folded vertical limestone rocks on coast

South Island, New Zealand/Te Waipounamu, Aotearoa – Kaikōura is a coastal town known for its abundant wildlife and its sperm whale population. The Kaikoura Peninsula Walkway winds from the town center to lookout points at Point Kean. Close by, the rock platforms are home to a colony of New Zealand fur seals.

We hope everyone is keeping safe and 🐝ing kind during these challenging times #newzealand #teamof5million



We are taking it day by day and looking forward to when we can safely take our vessels back out to sea again #whales 🐋 🐳 #dolphins 🐬 #nature #alertlevel2 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Cp75lmJ9t5 — Whale Watch Kaikoura (@WWKaikoura) August 22, 2021

Kaikōura gets some special visitors in winter. Migrating whales like humpbacks, pilot and blue whales stop off for a snack on their way to the tropics. This humpback whale is going for a dive 🐳​

📷IG: allancronin_wildlife

#NewZealand #DoSomethingNewNZ #NZMustDo pic.twitter.com/oj5eyd9rze — New Zealand 🇳🇿 (@PureNewZealand) August 16, 2021

Kaikōura

