Kakadu Tourism Master Plan

The Kakadu Tourism Master Plan (2020-2030) is a ten-year strategy to grow culturally appropriate tourism in the national park and was developed in consultation with Kakadu’s traditional owners, Board of Management and the tourism industry.

Forward
The Kakadu National Park Tourism Master Plan is the result of extensive stakeholder consultation, and collaboration with traditional owners, Aboriginal communities (Bininj/Mungguy), government, and the tourism industry. The plan ensures the wishes of Bininj/Mungguy are respected while fostering investment that highlights the uniqueness of Kakadu through existing and new experiences.

Kakadu National Park

