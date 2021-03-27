Report Cover

The Kakadu Tourism Master Plan (2020-2030) is a ten-year strategy to grow culturally appropriate tourism in the national park and was developed in consultation with Kakadu’s traditional owners, Board of Management and the tourism industry.

The Kakadu National Park Tourism Master Plan is the result of extensive stakeholder consultation, and collaboration with traditional owners, Aboriginal communities (Bininj/Mungguy), government, and the tourism industry. The plan ensures the wishes of Bininj/Mungguy are respected while fostering investment that highlights the uniqueness of Kakadu through existing and new experiences.

Kate Turner, Acting Assistant Secretary, Northern Territory Parks Branch, recently presented at the Tourism NT 'Tourism Towards 2030' Outlook conference about the delivery of the @KakaduNationalP Tourism Master Plan.



Learn more about the master plan: https://t.co/tsCgjpIAZ7 pic.twitter.com/1cCvLF76uL — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) March 26, 2021

FINAL KAKADU TOURISM MASTER PLAN RELEASED



A revitalisation of Kakadu National Park has commenced with the Australian Government today releasing the final Kakadu Tourism Master Plan.



For more information visit: https://t.co/34KY26IDIL pic.twitter.com/ZTWxPkmvmJ — Kakadu National Park (@KakaduNationalP) February 14, 2021

Tourism in Kakadu is set for a massive boost thanks to two milestones announced today, with the signing of a MoU for the future of Jabiru and PwC Indigenous Consulting appointed to develop the Kakadu Tourism Master Plan. https://t.co/Ozxn4RQNMB — Kakadu National Park (@KakaduNationalP) August 14, 2019

