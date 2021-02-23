Photo: Jon Clark, Sunset

Kakadu is Australia’s largest national park.

Kakadu covers almost 20,000 square kilometers and is a place of enormous biodiversity. It extends from the coast and estuaries in the north through floodplains, billabongs and lowlands to rocky ridges and stone country in the south.

2021

Traditional owners threaten to shut Kakadu as park falls into disrepair | ABC News

2020

Visitors will soon be able to access #Kakadu for #free, with entry fees waived between 16 March and 31 December 2020. #HolidayHereThisYear. Visit our website for more information https://t.co/hGmthGDceH

📸 Ubirr by Emmu Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/ZPK0vAB1cy — Kakadu National Park (@KakaduNationalP) March 13, 2020

Have you heard the word? The word about the bird? 🦅 🎶#KakaduBirdWeek promises to be sooooo egg-sighting 🐣 just have a look at the line-up of our program!

Sign up and chat live with some of our experts during the virtual events! #KakaduBirdWeek2020 https://t.co/JGJqwtkdIH — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) September 20, 2020

Kakadu National Park is Aboriginal land, home to one of the oldest continuous cultures in the world. It is an internationally significant World Heritage Area, jointly managed with its Aboriginal traditional owners.

Kakadu protects the entire catchment of a large tropical river, the South Alligator, with stunning wetlands, spectacular escarpment country and a remarkable array of plants and animals, especially birdlife.

Key Links

http://www.environment.gov.au/topics/national-parks/kakadu-national-park

@Kakadunationalp

Recommended Listening

Jabiru community in Kakadu National Park welcomes government funding package – The Morrison Government and the Opposition have both announced funding packages to turn the near-empty mining service town into a thriving tourism hub.

Mahbilil Festival

Kakadu celebrates the annual Mahbilil Festival held at Lake Jabiru. In the Kakadu region, the year is divided into six seasons and the Mahbilil Festival, has always been staged in early September, or Gurrung, when the afternoon breeze, Mahbilil, rises and the magpie geese fly in huge numbers across the wetlands and lay their eggs. After the previous season when the country was burned and cleansed, Gurrung is all about regeneration and re-birthing.

http://mahbililfestival.com

http://www.australiasoutback.com/kakadu-and-arnhem-land/events/jabiru-mahbilil-festival.aspx

World Heritage

Of the 788 properties on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, only a few are prized for cultural and natural attributes. Kakadu shares this honor with treasures such as Uluru (Australia), Macchu Pichu (Peru) and Tikal (Guatemala).

Embedded Tweets

A Taste of Kakadu from 18 to 27 May this year is set to blow foodies and travellers away #SeeKakadu #TasteofKakadu #RestaurantAustralia pic.twitter.com/5UYwhZyYyN — Kakadu National Park (@KakaduNationalP) February 25, 2018

Congrats to #Kakadu National Park for taking GOLD at the Australian Tourism Awards @QATAINFO for Major Tourist Attraction! Well done especially to the park’s traditional owners who have worked hard to give visitors unforgettable natural & cultural experiences🏅@Kakadunationalp pic.twitter.com/8rF9T6VIg8 — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) February 26, 2018

