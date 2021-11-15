Photo: Shellie Evans (Some rights reserved)
New Zealand (Aotearoa) – The kākāpō is the word’s largest parrot, flightless and with a tricky breeding cycle. Recently their number actually went down to a mere 51 birds on Earth, but now scientists have successfully found ways to breed them.
Recommended Listening
One of our favorite new podcasts of 2018: Kākāpō Files, breaking bird news from one of the world’s favourite birds – New Zealand’s rare flightless parrot, the kākāpō. Presented by Alison Ballance (@AlisonBallance).
Elsewhere on the Web
Recovery efforts – DOC
@takapodigs
Headlines
How a dud became a stud
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Kakapo
Planeta.com