Kākāpō

By Guest Contributor   Posted in New Zealand Wildlife
Posted on
Photo: Shellie Evans (Some rights reserved)

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – The kākāpō is the word’s largest parrot, flightless and with a tricky breeding cycle. Recently their number actually went down to a mere 51 birds on Earth, but now scientists have successfully found ways to breed them.

