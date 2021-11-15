New Zealand (Aotearoa) – The kākāpō is the word’s largest parrot, flightless and with a tricky breeding cycle. Recently their number actually went down to a mere 51 birds on Earth, but now scientists have successfully found ways to breed them.

Want to be part of helping grow the #kakapo population? We’re anticipating breeding next year (first time since 2019), so are recruiting three field rangers in island-based roles on 1 year contracts. See https://t.co/tTai9OpLJM #conservation #jobs pic.twitter.com/fOt4HUI1W9 — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) April 28, 2021

If you love #kakapo and you want to know all the details of the exciting breeding season ahead, you MUST check this podcast by @AlisonBallance I’ve heard the first two episodes and it’s great!https://t.co/fg5RuINGKb pic.twitter.com/JS30DTl89B — Hordygurdy (@hordygurdy) December 22, 2018

Addressing the underlying #genomic traits relating to inbreeding depression in #kākāpō which manifests in high rates of hatching failure is hugely important according to @Birds_py #ConSERTeam @UCNZscience: >50% failure across the population. #ICCB2019 @OSNZBirdsNZ pic.twitter.com/oLacv4Gg6B — Nat Forsdick (@NatForsdick) July 23, 2019

How long do #kakapo live for? We're often asked; but we don't know! Attempts to age them have so far failed. We know that some of the founders – like Rangi, discovered in 1981 – are likely much older than 45. But they're still quite sprightly! #conservation pic.twitter.com/Ou3sD6VYNl — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) July 8, 2020

How do you catch a #kakapo? Ranger Sarah Little also happens to be a talented artist and has drawn this handy how-to guide. Enjoy! Our team have many hidden talents! #conservation #cartoons #parrots pic.twitter.com/pevdRXzlPD — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) September 4, 2020

