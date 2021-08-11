home Australia, Parks Kalbarri National Park

Kalbarri National Park

Photo: Mark Pegrum

Kalbarri National Park surrounds the lower reaches of the Murchison River, which has cut a magnificent 80 kilometre gorge through the red and white banded sandstone to create formations such as Nature’s Window and The Loop, Z-Bend and Hawks Head, with scenic gorge views at the Ross Graham Lookout and views of the town and river mouth at Meanarra Hill. – parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/kalbarri

Nature's Window, Kalbarri

