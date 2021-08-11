Kalbarri National Park surrounds the lower reaches of the Murchison River, which has cut a magnificent 80 kilometre gorge through the red and white banded sandstone to create formations such as Nature’s Window and The Loop, Z-Bend and Hawks Head, with scenic gorge views at the Ross Graham Lookout and views of the town and river mouth at Meanarra Hill. – parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/kalbarri

Planning a trip to Kalbarri?!



Be sure to download our free Kalbarri National Park #Smartreka maps before you go!



The maps include information on camping, lookouts, swimming, toilets, walk trails + more!



Download. 👉 https://t.co/6ggJzOaXAI



(📷: _letsescapetogether_) pic.twitter.com/QCeIOECopj — WA Parks Foundation (@OurWAParks) August 11, 2021

Banksias looking fabulous – Kalbarri National Park, midwest Australia. #ozplants pic.twitter.com/EnL6hYRs1K — Richard McLellan / kaarnka (raven/crow – Martu) (@RichardMcLellan) February 4, 2018

The mighty Murchison River (the second longest in W.A.) reached the Indian Ocean at Kalbarri earlier today. Photo showing the river flowing through Kalbarri National Park at around 400 tonnes of water per second! pic.twitter.com/KOly79eFQi — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) January 18, 2018

With breathtaking views of the coastline, soaring cliffs and some of WA's most scenic gorges, it's not hard to see why Kalbarri National Park is so popular.

Pics – Kalbarri NP and a rock wallaby joey. Credit – DBCA/David Pearson. @TourismWA @WestAustralia @ExploreParksWA pic.twitter.com/38hRnKmkVX — Parks and Wildlife Service, Western Australia (@WAParksWildlife) January 31, 2018

