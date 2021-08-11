Photo: Mark Pegrum
Kalbarri National Park surrounds the lower reaches of the Murchison River, which has cut a magnificent 80 kilometre gorge through the red and white banded sandstone to create formations such as Nature’s Window and The Loop, Z-Bend and Hawks Head, with scenic gorge views at the Ross Graham Lookout and views of the town and river mouth at Meanarra Hill. – parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/kalbarri
Google Maps
g.page/kalbarri-national-park
Elsewhere on the Web
kalbarri.org.au/things-to-do/kalbarri-national-park
parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/kalbarri
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com