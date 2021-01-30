Photo: Royston Rascals, Penneshaw
Kangaroo Island is Australia’s third-largest island, after Tasmania and Melville Island. It lies in the state of South Australia 112 km (70 miles) southwest of Adelaide.
2020 Fires
Background
British navigator Matthew Flinders named the island in 1802. Separated from the mainland about 10,000 years ago, the island is devoid of dingoes and introduced foxes and rabbits. This means the island’s wildlife has flourished. Native wildlife include echidnas, platypus, goannas, wallabies, and kangaroos. More than one-third of the Island lies in a National or Conservation Park.
Seal Bay Conservation Park is home to Australian sea lions, among the world’s rarest marine mammals, with only 10,000 to 12,000 remaining and about 5 percent of them making a home among the dunes of this sheltered bay.
Strategy
The Kangaroo Island Strategic Natural Resources Management Plan 2017-2027 sets the strategic direction for managing the Island’s natural resources for the benefit of the community and its environmental, cultural, social, and economic future.
