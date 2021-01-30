Photo: Royston Rascals, Penneshaw

Kangaroo Island is Australia’s third-largest island, after Tasmania and Melville Island. It lies in the state of South Australia 112 km (70 miles) southwest of Adelaide.

2020 Fires

KANGAROO ISLAND FIRE: World famous tourist destination Southern Ocean Lodge, has been destroyed. Here are before and after pictures. Luckily, no one was injured. Details on #9News at 6.00pm. pic.twitter.com/y52YRwll1S — 9News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) January 4, 2020

#WATCH: Little remains at Southern Ocean Lodge after it was destroyed by the Kangaroo Island Fire in SA. #9News pic.twitter.com/xPAI78VqRa — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) January 4, 2020

Kangaroo Island fires by the numbers https://t.co/RrIQDoWk2H — FreyaHiggins-DesBiol (@freyahd) January 10, 2020

A bushfire on South Australia's Kangaroo Island is "virtually unstoppable" as it rages under extreme conditions https://t.co/kjt44Knjuv — SBS News (@SBSNews) January 3, 2020

Have been on Kangaroo Island for two days but it feels like a month. Nothing could have prepared me for this. We're non-stop in the field searching for wildlife survivors in apocalyptic landscapes. Air is thick with ash and death, but I wouldn't be anywhere else #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/hHyvyVwJ3x — Evan Quartermain (@EvanQuartermain) January 12, 2020

So,so foolish in your pronouncement. My respect for you has totally evaporated . Pathetic https://t.co/Dof76tgniU — Michael Pengilly (@PengillyMichael) January 10, 2020

As fire raged near his Kangaroo Island home, scientist Wallace Law assisted volunteers with fire mapping. But it was needlessly tricky.



"I crashed my computer. I maxed out my hard drive. I spent hours on possibilities that turned out to be dead ends."https://t.co/8Be3McFEHW — The Conversation (@ConversationEDU) February 20, 2020

Background

British navigator Matthew Flinders named the island in 1802. Separated from the mainland about 10,000 years ago, the island is devoid of dingoes and introduced foxes and rabbits. This means the island’s wildlife has flourished. Native wildlife include echidnas, platypus, goannas, wallabies, and kangaroos. More than one-third of the Island lies in a National or Conservation Park.

Seal Bay Conservation Park is home to Australian sea lions, among the world’s rarest marine mammals, with only 10,000 to 12,000 remaining and about 5 percent of them making a home among the dunes of this sheltered bay.

Headlines

Enjoy them while you can? The ecotourism challenge facing Australia’s favourite islands

I made bushfire maps from satellite data, and found a glaring gap in Australia’s preparedness

Previous headlines

Kangaroo Island eco-lodge village plan places pressure on pristine island once dubbed ‘Noah’s Ark’

On Kangaroo Island and elsewhere, beware the lure of the luxury ecotourist – The Conversation – @freyahd

New trail immerses hikers in Kangaroo Island’s rugged beauty

Nice tweets if you can get ’em (Kangaroo Island)

Strategy

The Kangaroo Island Strategic Natural Resources Management Plan 2017-2027 sets the strategic direction for managing the Island’s natural resources for the benefit of the community and its environmental, cultural, social, and economic future.

Elsewhere on the Web

kangarooislandwildernesstrail.sa.gov.au

Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model (TOMM)

https://smatourism.com/project/tourism-optimisation-management-model-kangaroo-island/

http://www.regional.org.au/au/countrytowns/options/jack.htm

http://www.utok.cz/sites/default/files/data/USERS/u28/TOMM%20Tourism%20optimisation%20management%20model.pdf

Flickr

Kangaroo Island – Royston Rascals (2016)

Maps



Photos



More Videos



Embedded Tweets

When is stakeholder consultation not real consultation? Maybe when expensive, externl consultants r used 4 buffer? pic.twitter.com/yEPp5b713N — FreyaHiggins-DesBiol (@freyahd) August 23, 2020

Wikipedia

Kangaroo Island

Vivonne Bay

Planeta.com