The kangaroo is one of Australia’s most iconic animals. There are more than 60 different species of kangaroo and their close relatives, with all kangaroos belonging to the super family Macropodoidea (or macropods, meaning ‘great-footed’).
Australia’s Oldest Rock Art
Oldest-known Australian rock art is 17,300-year-old kangaroo in the Kimberley, wasp nests show
Kangaroos (and other herbivores) are eating away at national parks across Australia – The Conversation
Kangaroos kick up controversy as figures show most vehicle collisions in Bendigo area
Here is an oft-repeated story (which needs confirmation). When explorers arrived in Australia and asked one of the Aborigine natives the name of this creature, he replied “kangaroo.” Little did the explorers know, the word kangaroo meant, “I don’t understand you.”
Listening RN: A kangaroo has three ears http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/soundproof/a-kangaroo-has-three-ears/6768302 @mikewilliams3 @RadioNational @wildlife_aus @EchidnaW
A kangaroo has three ears – Buckle up (again)… 37 years after the original, we’re getting back on the highway for a radio homage of epic proportions.
