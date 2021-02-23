The kangaroo is one of Australia’s most iconic animals. There are more than 60 different species of kangaroo and their close relatives, with all kangaroos belonging to the super family Macropodoidea (or macropods, meaning ‘great-footed’).

Australia’s Oldest Rock Art

Oldest-known Australian rock art is 17,300-year-old kangaroo in the Kimberley, wasp nests show

Headlines

Kangaroos (and other herbivores) are eating away at national parks across Australia – The Conversation

Kangaroos kick up controversy as figures show most vehicle collisions in Bendigo area

Kangaroo Dundee

https://kangaroosanctuary.com

https://www.facebook.com/thekangaroosanctuary

https://www.facebook.com/kangaroodundeefanpage

http://www.abc.net.au/tv/programs/kangaroo-dundee-

http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/wild/kangaroo-dundee

http://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/kangaroo-dundee-star-chris-brolga-barnes-needed-six-stitches-after-kangaroo-kick/news-story/550f47232f44f61b165a20e88c7da359

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3227235/Man-nicknamed-Kangaroo-Dundee-reveals-despite-finding-wife-priority-life-rescuing-orphaned-joeys.html

Elsewhere on the Web

Kangaroo Court

Kangaroos – About Australia

Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia

http://www.giftlog.com/pictures/kangaroo_facts.htm

http://www.rootourism.com

Kangaroo – Google News

http://www.kangaroos.com.au

http://www.rootourism.com.au

Flickr

3738236886

3737441631

Features

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-08-07/indigenous-disconnect/4869184

Photos



Misc

Here is an oft-repeated story (which needs confirmation). When explorers arrived in Australia and asked one of the Aborigine natives the name of this creature, he replied “kangaroo.” Little did the explorers know, the word kangaroo meant, “I don’t understand you.”

Listening RN: A kangaroo has three ears http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/soundproof/a-kangaroo-has-three-ears/6768302 @mikewilliams3 @RadioNational @wildlife_aus @EchidnaW

A kangaroo has three ears – Buckle up (again)… 37 years after the original, we’re getting back on the highway for a radio homage of epic proportions.

Embedded Tweets

#4oclockfact Female kangaroos have the unique ability to delay the birth of their baby until conditions are right. They can also produce two different kinds of milk if they have joeys at different developmental stages. ^EK pic.twitter.com/eqISGtx2ED — CSIRO (@CSIRO) January 13, 2018

And of course, ahead of any of these European descriptions and depictions, Indigenous Australians have been encountering and painting #kangaroos for 60,000 years. pic.twitter.com/5Q06qkRGBW — Jack Ashby (@JackDAshby) June 24, 2018

Videos

Population decline

Chris Brolga Barns

Wikipedia

Kangaroo

Guugu Yimithirr language

Planeta.com