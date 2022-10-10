Photo: USFWS, Planting for butterflies (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Kansas City, Missouri was founded in the 1830s as a Missouri River port at its confluence with the Kansas River coming in from the west. On June 1, 1850 the town of Kansas was incorporated; shortly after came the establishment of the Kansas Territory. Confusion between the two ensued and the name Kansas City was assigned to distinguish them soon after.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/SDVZMo8ho4F1qXyj6

Headlines

Kansas City Star apologizes for its coverage of Black people

City of Fountains

visitkc.com

kcparks.org

earth.google.com

Wikipedia

Jones BBQ

https://www.yelp.com/biz/jones-bbq-kansas-city

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pitmaster-sisters-smoking-out-the-competition-in-kansas-city

https://www.kansascity.com/living/food-drink/article98604857.html

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

joeskc.com – @joeskc

Inside The Shamrock Gas Station

Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue

arthurbryantsbbq.com – @arthurbryantskc

Just had a burnt end sandwich for the first time at Arthur Bryant’s BBQ in Kansas City. I kid you not, single best sandwich that I’ve ever had. — Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) February 21, 2021

News

kansascity.com

Tourism Portals

visitkc.com – @visitkc

Government

kcmo.gov

Kansas City

Kansas City Council Unanimously Votes To Get Rid Of Bus Fares – KCUR

Free bus rides: KCMO Council moves closer to eliminating fares

https://www.kshb.com

kansascity.com

NFL Football

chiefs.com

Field Level Map

Stadium Tours

101thefox.net

kansascity.royals.mlb.com

nlbm.com

1856.com

https://www.facebook.com/Arabia-Steamboat-Museum-245114431278/

http://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/how-a-champagneladen-steamship-ended-up-in-a-kansas-cornfield

Arrowhead_Stadium – Wikipedia

Kansas_City – Wikipedia

Photos

Wikipedia

Kansas City

Planeta.com