Photo: USFWS, Planting for butterflies (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Kansas City, Missouri was founded in the 1830s as a Missouri River port at its confluence with the Kansas River coming in from the west. On June 1, 1850 the town of Kansas was incorporated; shortly after came the establishment of the Kansas Territory. Confusion between the two ensued and the name Kansas City was assigned to distinguish them soon after.

Headlines
Kansas City Star apologizes for its coverage of Black people

City of Fountains
visitkc.com

kcparks.org

earth.google.com

Wikipedia

Jones BBQ
https://www.yelp.com/biz/jones-bbq-kansas-city
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pitmaster-sisters-smoking-out-the-competition-in-kansas-city
https://www.kansascity.com/living/food-drink/article98604857.html

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que
joeskc.com@joeskc
Inside The Shamrock Gas Station

Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue
arthurbryantsbbq.com@arthurbryantskc

News
kansascity.com

Tourism Portals
visitkc.com@visitkc

Government
kcmo.gov

Kansas City
Kansas City Council Unanimously Votes To Get Rid Of Bus Fares – KCUR
Free bus rides: KCMO Council moves closer to eliminating fares
https://www.kshb.com
kansascity.com

NFL Football
chiefs.com
Field Level Map
Stadium Tours
101thefox.net

kansascity.royals.mlb.com
nlbm.com
1856.com
https://www.facebook.com/Arabia-Steamboat-Museum-245114431278/
http://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/how-a-champagneladen-steamship-ended-up-in-a-kansas-cornfield
Arrowhead_Stadium – Wikipedia
Kansas_City – Wikipedia

Photos

Kansas City Union Station Kaufman Performing Arts Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Wikipedia
Kansas City

Planeta.com

Missouri
Missouri Links
Cities

