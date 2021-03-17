Photo: Rita Willaert, 2008

Spotlight on Karlu Karlu (Devils Marbles) in the Northern Territory

The area has great cultural and spiritual significance to the traditional Aboriginal ownersof the land, and the reserve protects one of the oldest religious sites in the world as well as the natural rock formations found there. Karlu Karlu is the local Aboriginal term for both the rock features and the surrounding area.

This name is shared by the Kaytete, Warumungu, Warlpiri and Alyawarra traditional owners of the area. Traditional owners ask that the karlu (marbles) are not climbed.

In a historic ceremony held in October 2008, ownership of the Karlu Karlu / Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve was officially given back to the site’s traditional owners.

The reserve is now jointly managed with the traditional owners and Parks and Wildlife rangers.

