Kelpies

ByRon Mader

Mar 17, 2023
Photo: Ronan Cantwell, Kelpies (Some rights reserved)

Kelpies in Scotland

Wikipedia: The Kelpies are 30-metre-high horse-head sculptures depicting kelpies, located between Falkirk and Grangemouth, standing next to a new extension to the Forth and Clyde Canal, and near River Carron, in The Helix, a new parkland project built to connect sixteen communities in the Falkirk Council Area, Scotland.

