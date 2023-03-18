Photo: Ronan Cantwell, Kelpies (Some rights reserved)

Kelpies in Scotland

Wikipedia: The Kelpies are 30-metre-high horse-head sculptures depicting kelpies, located between Falkirk and Grangemouth, standing next to a new extension to the Forth and Clyde Canal, and near River Carron, in The Helix, a new parkland project built to connect sixteen communities in the Falkirk Council Area, Scotland.

