Photo: John Benwell, Aboriginal Rock Art created by the Wunambal people at Wary Bay, Bigge Island (Some rights reserved)

Western Australia – The Kimberley is one of the world’s last great wilderness areas. Remote and rugged, the sandstone landscape is spectacular with ancient gorges, pristine beaches and wide horizons.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/D48H6Mx3i6XvFwrM9



Fitzroy Crossing

Fitzroy Crossing straddles the Fitzroy River. The town is a hub for visits to nearby Geikie Gorge, Tunnel Creek, and Windjana Gorge.

Aboriginal Connections

Most Kimberley communities have expressed aspirations for the Aboriginal youth to be actively engaged in land management. They see ranger programs as the natural process to link their young people back to country and culture. Details in a PDF prepared by the Kimberley Land Council.

Ancient rock art – the figurative paintings known as the Bradshaws – are found throughout the region.

Coast

Every year an estimated 20,000 Humpback Whales, including mothers and their newborns, spend their winter in the warm, unspoiled waters just off the coast. Scientists are saying this is the one of the most significant Humpback Whale nursery grounds in the world.

Gas Fields

Global resource companies have their sights on a gas field in the Browse Basin, 200 kilometers off the Kimberley coast – a gas field so big that some say it could become Australia’s biggest energy exporter. Conservationists say the area is a treasure trove of natural wonders and a fragile area that must be protected.

In 2009 Western Australia selected James Price Point about 60 kilometers north of Broome on the Kimberley coast to establish a proposed LNG hub for development of gas resources in the offshore Browse basin. This has led to various campaigns against the project.

Headlines

Kimberley national park closures due to flood damage leave tourism operators high and dry – ABC News

Buru Energy announces fracking time line for the West Kimberley

Bush Tele visits the Kimberley

Elsewhere on the web

Madjulla

Wikipedia

Kimberley (Western Australia)

Planeta.com