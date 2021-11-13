Poster, Kindness is a renewable resource (Some rights reserved)

Kindness = Quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate

Be kind.

Kindness is a form of loving of giving, of being generous with encouragement and praise.

Yes, we can encourage one another.

If you are going to be anything, be kind.

Celebrations

World Kindness Day is November 13. #WorldKindnessDay

Translating: Kindness

Afrikaans: Goedhartigheid

Estonian: Lahkus

German: Güte

Maori: Aroha

Russian: доброжелательность

Spanish: Bondad

Swedish: Vänlighet

Welsh: Caredigrwydd

Translating: Kindness is a renewable resource

Spanish: La bondad es un recurso renovable.

Quechua: Samincha pachakawata. (which literally means kindness is forever, resources and renewable are colonial economic terms which have no real meaning therefore no translation) Robert A Dorrough

Swedish: Vänlighet är en förnybar resurs.

Exercises

Say thank you

Be kind to strangers

Be kind to family

Be kind to friends

Retweet a tweet

Like / heart / star something to show appreciation and give encouragement

Quotes

Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.

– Mark Twain

Kindness should be come the natural way of life, not the exception.

– Buddha

The level of our success is limited only by our imagination and no act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.

– Aesop

Be a kind and compassionate person. This is the inner beauty that is a key factor to making a better world.

@DalaiLama

Embedded Tweets

Celebrate #WorldKindnessDay with “Acts of Kindness,” true stories written by our readers in December 2012.



What’s the kindest thing someone has ever done for you? Let us know in the comments below.https://t.co/5bx2HdVYV8 pic.twitter.com/65m89FT6g1 — The Sun magazine (@TheSunMagazine) November 13, 2021

On the blog: how you can help spread kindness. https://t.co/UOQJo6PTRO — Visit Bend Oregon (@VisitBendOR) March 20, 2020

Headlines

Why being kind to others is good for your health

the-cult-of-being-kind

Planeta.com