Kindness = Quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate
Be kind.
Kindness is a form of loving of giving, of being generous with encouragement and praise.
Yes, we can encourage one another.
If you are going to be anything, be kind.
World Kindness Day is November 13. #WorldKindnessDay
Translating: Kindness
Afrikaans: Goedhartigheid
Estonian: Lahkus
German: Güte
Maori: Aroha
Russian: доброжелательность
Spanish: Bondad
Swedish: Vänlighet
Welsh: Caredigrwydd
Translating: Kindness is a renewable resource
Spanish: La bondad es un recurso renovable.
Quechua: Samincha pachakawata. (which literally means kindness is forever, resources and renewable are colonial economic terms which have no real meaning therefore no translation) Robert A Dorrough
Swedish: Vänlighet är en förnybar resurs.
Say thank you
Be kind to strangers
Be kind to family
Be kind to friends
Retweet a tweet
Like / heart / star something to show appreciation and give encouragement
Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.
– Mark Twain
Kindness should be come the natural way of life, not the exception.
– Buddha
The level of our success is limited only by our imagination and no act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.
– Aesop
Be a kind and compassionate person. This is the inner beauty that is a key factor to making a better world.
@DalaiLama
