Poster
Kindness = Quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate
Be kind.
Kindness is a form of loving of giving, of being generous with encouragement and praise.
Yes, we can encourage one another.
If you are going to be anything, be kind.
Translating: Kindness
Afrikaans: Goedhartigheid
Estonian: Lahkus
German: Güte
Maori: Aroha
Russian: доброжелательность
Spanish: Bondad
Swedish: Vänlighet
Welsh: Caredigrwydd
Translating: Kindness is a renewable resource
Spanish: La bondad es un recurso renovable.
Quechua: Samincha pachakawata. (which literally means kindness is forever, resources and renewable are colonial economic terms which have no real meaning therefore no translation) Robert A Dorrough
Swedish: Vänlighet är en förnybar resurs.
Exercises
Say thank you
Be kind to strangers
Be kind to family
Be kind to friends
Retweet a tweet
Like / heart / star something to show appreciation and give encouragement
Quotes
Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.
– Mark Twain
Kindness should be come the natural way of life, not the exception.
– Buddha
The level of our success is limited only by our imagination and no act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.
– Aesop
Be a kind and compassionate person. This is the inner beauty that is a key factor to making a better world.
@DalaiLama
Headlines
the-cult-of-being-kind
World Kindness Day is November 13.
Planeta.com