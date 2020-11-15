Kindness = Quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate

Be kind.

Kindness is a form of loving of giving, of being generous with encouragement and praise.

Yes, we can encourage one another.

If you are going to be anything, be kind.

Translating: Kindness

Afrikaans: Goedhartigheid

Estonian: Lahkus

German: Güte

Maori: Aroha

Russian: доброжелательность

Spanish: Bondad

Swedish: Vänlighet

Welsh: Caredigrwydd

Translating: Kindness is a renewable resource

Spanish: La bondad es un recurso renovable.

Quechua: Samincha pachakawata. (which literally means kindness is forever, resources and renewable are colonial economic terms which have no real meaning therefore no translation) Robert A Dorrough

Swedish: Vänlighet är en förnybar resurs.

Exercises

Say thank you

Be kind to strangers

Be kind to family

Be kind to friends

Retweet a tweet

Like / heart / star something to show appreciation and give encouragement

Quotes

Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.

– Mark Twain

Kindness should be come the natural way of life, not the exception.

– Buddha

The level of our success is limited only by our imagination and no act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.

– Aesop

Be a kind and compassionate person. This is the inner beauty that is a key factor to making a better world.

@DalaiLama

On the blog: how you can help spread kindness. https://t.co/UOQJo6PTRO — Visit Bend Oregon (@VisitBendOR) March 20, 2020

Headlines

the-cult-of-being-kind

World Kindness Day is November 13.

Planeta.com