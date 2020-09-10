Photo: Flowcomm, Garden

After the pandemic: places we would like to visit: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Situated on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch is internationally acclaimed as one of the seven most magnificent botanical gardens in the world.

Enjoy the beauty and diversity of South Africa’s extraordinary indigenous flora in the magnificent landscape of @KirstenboschNBG National Botanical Garden. Your ticket is valid for 31 days from the day you have selected.



Tickets available at https://t.co/0U74h5LnFZ pic.twitter.com/kIFY1x0YUY — webtickets.co.za (@webticketsSA) September 4, 2020

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has been awarded a Level IV (4) Accreditation by The @ArbNetorg Arboretum Accreditation Program. @KirstenboschNBG is currently 1 of 30 gardens accredited at level IV out of 2037 worldwide! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Read More: https://t.co/XUEkJ3mSvE pic.twitter.com/AYW834x3Cf — Kirstenbosch (@KirstenboschNBG) July 17, 2020

Kirstenbosch_National_Botanical_Garden is an important botanical garden nestled at the eastern foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town. The garden is one of ten National Botanical Gardens covering five of South Africa’s six different biomes and administered by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). Prior to 1 September 2004, the institute was known as the National Botanical Institute.

