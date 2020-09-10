home South Africa Kirstenbosch

Photo: Flowcomm, Garden

After the pandemic: places we would like to visit: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Situated on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch is internationally acclaimed as one of the seven most magnificent botanical gardens in the world.
Kirstenbosch_National_Botanical_Garden is an important botanical garden nestled at the eastern foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town. The garden is one of ten National Botanical Gardens covering five of South Africa’s six different biomes and administered by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). Prior to 1 September 2004, the institute was known as the National Botanical Institute.

