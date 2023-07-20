RoofDog (Some rights reserved)
Kitchen = a room or area where food is prepared and cooked
Questions // Preguntas
- Is there access to a kitchen? // ¿Hay acceso a una cocina?
Oaxaca, Mexico
Thinking about categories that should be added to accommodation listings. Why would you visit fabulous markets and not have the opportunity to prepare a meal? Exploring this more in Mercados de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Markets).
Kitchen Bingo
Cabinets – Commercial Kitchen – Cooking – Cooking Class – Dine In Kitchen – Food – Kitchen – Kitchen Sink – Kitchen Tested – Instant Pot – Oven – Pantry – Public Health – Refrigerator – Sink – Stove
Kitchen
