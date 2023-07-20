RoofDog (Some rights reserved)

Kitchen = a room or area where food is prepared and cooked

Questions // Preguntas

Is there access to a kitchen? // ¿Hay acceso a una cocina?

Oaxaca, Mexico

Thinking about categories that should be added to accommodation listings. Why would you visit fabulous markets and not have the opportunity to prepare a meal? Exploring this more in Mercados de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Markets)​.

Kitchen Bingo

