Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Food

Is there access to a kitchen?

ByGuest Contributor

Jan 5, 2023
RoofDog (Some rights reserved)

Kitchen = a room or area where food is prepared and cooked

Questions // Preguntas

  • Is there access to a kitchen? // ¿Hay acceso a una cocina?

Oaxaca, Mexico
Thinking about categories that should be added to accommodation listings. Why would you visit fabulous markets and not have the opportunity to prepare a meal? Exploring this more in Mercados de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Markets)​.

Kitchen Bingo
Cabinets – Commercial Kitchen – Cooking – Cooking Class – Dine In Kitchen – Food – Kitchen – Kitchen Sink – Kitchen Tested – Instant Pot – Oven – Pantry – Public Health – Refrigerator – Sink – Stove

Wikipedia
Kitchen

Features

Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets
Cooking Classes
Kitchen Sink

Planeta.com

Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities
Roofdog

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Nature Social Web

Moon

Jul 20, 2023 Guest Contributor
Cities USA

Las Vegas

Jul 19, 2023 Ron Mader
Ecotourism Lingo Travel

Exploring Ecotourism

Jul 19, 2023 Ron Mader
Communication

World Listening Day

Jul 18, 2023 Ron Mader