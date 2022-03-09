Photo: Bob Wick/BLM: June 2016 (Some rights reserved)

The Upper Klamath River boasts some of the best whitewater rafting in Oregon. The rapids are rated at class III, IV and V, depending on water levels, and experienced guides are recommended. There are several local rafting outfitters that are permitted to run the Upper Klamath River, which flows from the lake with the same name southwest into California. Eleven miles of the river are designated as Wild and Scenic. The Klamath River is one of only three rivers that bisect the Cascade Mountain Range, flowing from the high-desert interior through coastal rain forest to the Pacific Ocean, according to Rivers.gov.

