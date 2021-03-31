home Australia Kokoda Track

Photo: Nomad Trails, Mountain Climbing

Wikipedia: The Kokoda Track is a single-file foot thoroughfare that runs 96 kilometers (60 miles) overland – 60 kilometers (37 miles) in a straight line – through the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea.

The Kokoda Track Authority – kokodatrackauthority.org – was established in 2003. Before this only a few diehard adventurers used to make the trek, no more than 50 per year. In 2006 that number climbed to 3,700.

kokodatrackauthority.org
Kokoda locals reduced to ‘beggar status’ holding trekkers to ransom – 9 News (2018)

Papua New Guinea Tourism
Kokoda Initiative Web Page at DEWHA
Kokoda Track Foundation

Military myths: The Kokoda Trail

Kokoda Track

Papua New Guinea

