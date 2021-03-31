Photo: Nomad Trails, Mountain Climbing

Wikipedia: The Kokoda Track is a single-file foot thoroughfare that runs 96 kilometers (60 miles) overland – 60 kilometers (37 miles) in a straight line – through the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea.

The Kokoda Track Authority – kokodatrackauthority.org – was established in 2003. Before this only a few diehard adventurers used to make the trek, no more than 50 per year. In 2006 that number climbed to 3,700.

kokodatrackauthority.org

Kokoda locals reduced to ‘beggar status’ holding trekkers to ransom – 9 News (2018)

Papua New Guinea Tourism

Kokoda Initiative Web Page at DEWHA

Kokoda Track Foundation

Military myths: The Kokoda Trail

This is the Queen Alexandra's Birdwing Butterfly, the biggest butterfly in the world.



It's only found in Oro Province of Eastern Papua New Guinea — not far from the famous Kokoda Track.



Finding and saving the world’s very biggest butterfly is a feat like few others. pic.twitter.com/IzB7X6sNp6 — ABC Science (@ABCscience) January 24, 2019

Kokoda Track

