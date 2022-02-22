Photo, Tatters, Family Hiking (Some rights reserved)
Mount Kosciuszko is mainland Australia’s highest mountain, at 2,228 meters (7,310 feet) above sea level and the centerpiece of Kosciszcuko National Park.
The national park is part of the Australian Alps National Parks and Reserves, in New South Wales, Australia, and is located west of Crackenback and close to Jindabyne.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/QEiowkapGHknbxrK6
Key Links
nationalparks.nsw.gov.au
Elsewhere on the Web
Protected Planet
Wild Walks
Friends of Currango
theaustralianalps.wordpress.com
reclaimkosci.org.au – @ReclaimKosci
Headlines
The battle over Australia’s brumbies intensifies in a clash of culture, colonialism and conservation
Reckless plans for Kosciuszko National Park must be stopped – National Conservation Council
Snowy Mountains Aboriginal people to be formally involved in managing Kosciuszko National Park
Journey to the ‘roof of Australia’, Kosciuszko National Park
Mount Kosciuszko and the push to give our highest peak an Indigenous dual name
Embedded Tweets
Videos
Brumby battle: The culture war over Australia’s wild horses, Kosciuszko National Park – Four Corners
Wikipedia
Kosciuszko National Park
Mount Kosciuszko
Planeta