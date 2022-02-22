Mount Kosciuszko is mainland Australia’s highest mountain, at 2,228 meters (7,310 feet) above sea level and the centerpiece of Kosciszcuko National Park.

The national park is part of the Australian Alps National Parks and Reserves, in New South Wales, Australia, and is located west of Crackenback and close to Jindabyne.

Embedded Tweets

There are some spectacular flower displays on the main range of the Australian Alps at the moment, along with a few patches of snow hanging on.



There are numerous threats to Kosciuszko NP, but most would agree – it's a place worth protecting.#nature pic.twitter.com/IKU0VfGWzc — Reclaim Kosci (@ReclaimKosci) January 15, 2022

Is Kosciuszko National Park Australia’s last wilderness outpost? https://t.co/cXSqmc9qop @ebooktim — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) August 29, 2021

Beautiful Kosciszcuko National Park burnt black.



Numerous threatened native species struggling for survival – now sharing remaining habitat with 25,000 feral horses.



Berejiklian Barilaro gov must urgently act to save species from extinction.



This 👇🏼 is an ecological emergency. pic.twitter.com/TDw6APGOXe — Kate Washington MP (@KateRWashington) January 24, 2020

