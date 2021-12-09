Photo: Ron Mader, Boulder City (Some rights reserved)
Labyrinth = a complicated irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one’s way; a maze
Key Links
World Wide Labyrinth Locator
Questions
- What is the difference between a labyrinth and a maze? = ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un laberinto y un laberinto?
Recommended Listening
Labyrinth Meditation – Birdsong and music, a labyrinth and the healing properties of natural sound. They’re all part of the mix as we meet composer Corrina Bonshek.
Centennial Park, Sydney
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/offtrack/walking-sydneys-parkland-labyrinth/5847518
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/spiritofthings/ladies-of-the-labyrinth-movement/6161712
http://www.sydneylabyrinth.org
It is solved by walking – the full story detailing the design and creation of Sydney’s first labyrinth on Off Track.
Sydney Labyrinth@Cent_Parklands
Mexico
Estos son los laberintos más enigmáticos de México
World Labyrinth Day is May 2
labyrinthsociety.org/world-labyrinth-day
davidbrazzeal.tumblr.com
Wikipedia
Labyrinth
Planeta