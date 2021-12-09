home Lingo Labyrinth

Photo: Ron Mader, Boulder City (Some rights reserved)

Labyrinth = a complicated irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one’s way; a maze

Key Links
World Wide Labyrinth Locator

Questions

  • What is the difference between a labyrinth and a maze? = ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un laberinto y un laberinto?

Recommended Listening
Labyrinth Meditation – Birdsong and music, a labyrinth and the healing properties of natural sound. They’re all part of the mix as we meet composer Corrina Bonshek.

Centennial Park, Sydney
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/offtrack/walking-sydneys-parkland-labyrinth/5847518
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/spiritofthings/ladies-of-the-labyrinth-movement/6161712
http://www.sydneylabyrinth.org
It is solved by walkingthe full story detailing the design and creation of Sydney’s first labyrinth on Off Track.
Sydney Labyrinth@Cent_Parklands

Mexico
Estos son los laberintos más enigmáticos de México

World Labyrinth Day is May 2
labyrinthsociety.org/world-labyrinth-day
davidbrazzeal.tumblr.com

Wikipedia
Labyrinth

Planeta

Puzzle
Boulder City, Nevada

