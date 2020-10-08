Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Neowise

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, is the USA’s fifth most popular national park unit with more than 7 million visits a year.

With the creation of what would be named Hoover Dam, Lake Mead was first established as the Boulder Dam Recreation Area in 1936, administrated by the National Park Service. The name then changed to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 1964.

Amenities include campgrounds, hiking and biking paths, and boat rentals.

Is the park dog-friendly?

Where can a visitor rent a boat?

What would locals like visitors to know about Lake Mead

What are the interactions among the park and nearby communities?

Are there videos about the park?

Beaches and Marinas

We are fans of the beaches and marinas.

Bathtub Ring

A high-water mark or “bathtub ring” is visible around the shoreline of Lake Mead. The bathtub ring is white because of the leaching of minerals on previously submerged surfaces. The bathtub ring generates automatic attention and you’ll notice that many of the restroom facilities are located further from the water’s edge than they used to be.

FYI

The top of the white ring is about 140 feet above the current lake elevation.

The last time the lake was at full capacity was in 1983.

Albeit artificial, Lake Mead is Nevada’s only lake with an exit to the sea.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is the size of the state of Delaware.

Be Lake Friendly

'The pie keeps shrinking': Lake Mead's low level will trigger water cutbacks for Arizona, Nevada

7.5 Million People Visited Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 2018

Colossus

St Thomas

Playground and power source

