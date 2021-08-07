Photo: NASA Marshall, 2017 Photo

Wikipedia: Lake Powell is a reservoir on the Colorado River, straddling the border between Utah and Arizona (most of it, along with Rainbow Bridge, is in Utah). It is a major vacation spot that around two million people visit every year. It is the second largest fabricated reservoir by maximum water capacity in the United States behind Lake Mead, storing 24,322,069 acre feet (3.0000830×1010 m3) of water when full. However, due to high water withdrawals for human and agricultural consumption, and because of subsequent droughts in the area, Lake Powell is currently larger than Lake Mead in terms of volume of water currently held, depth and surface area.

Embedded Tweets

I spent the day shooting a story at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area/Lake Powell. This is as close as we can get to the dam with the @FOX5Vegas drone. We still gathered great shots from outside and inside the dam. The story will air sometime in November. @JasonWesterhaus pic.twitter.com/Rofos8PydK — Ted Pretty (@tedpretty) October 22, 2019

