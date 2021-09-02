Photo: Ron Reiring, North Shore
Tahoe is derived from the Washoe word “da ow” for lake.
According to Tahoe South: Even the name ‘Lake Tahoe’ is from the Washoe, or at least its origin is before we garbled it up. The word ‘Tahoe’ is the result of a mispronunciation of the first two syllables of the Washoe’s word – Da ow a ga – which translates to “edge of the lake.”
The only lakes larger in size in the USA are the Great Lakes.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/bUTq1CpyckUWMQ3o8
2021 Wild Fires
Tahoe Residents Flee Wildfire
Headlines
Nature takes a beating from a different kind of tourist in Tahoe
Scientists detect microplastics in Lake Tahoe for the first time
https://knpr.org/knpr/2017-08/lake-tahoe-continues-warming-trend
scientists-present-integrated-approach-evaluating-lake-tahoes-nearshore-ecology
The Washoe: The First People of Lake Tahoe
Public workshop on Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park’s general management plan
Lake Tahoe eco-Tips
@LakeTahoeUSFS
@TahoeMotoRide
@ecomentum
@FabulousTahoe
@squawalpine
@Nevada_Magazine
@TahoeDailyTrib
Embedded Tweets
Elsewhere on the web
yourtahoeplace.com
tahoeculture.com
tahoebonanza.com
ivgid.org
skiheavenly.com
tahoesouth.com
Wikipedia
Lake Tahoe
Tahoe National Forest
Planeta.com