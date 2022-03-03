Lamington = Woonoongoora National Park

Spotlight on Australia’s Lamington National Park

The Yugambeh Aboriginal people know this area as Woonoongoora, and these mountains are considered sacred.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/VDimsMa21doSw5HH9

Key Links

parks.des.qld.gov.au/parks/lamington

Facebook

Facebook Tagged

@QldParkAlerts

Lamington Natural History Association

lnha.org.au

Facebook

World Heritage

whc.unesco.org/en/list/368

This 20,600-hectare park is part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area, famed for its ongoing geological processes, evolutionary history, and diversity (especially of rare, threatened, and endemic species).

The park is located on the Lamington Plateau of the McPherson Range on the Queensland/New South Wales border in Australia. From Southport on the Gold Coast the park is 85 kilometers (53 mi) to the southwest and Brisbane is 110 kilometers (68 mi) north.

Lamington National Park is made up of two sections: Green Mountains and Binna Burra. Green Mountains section is located on the western side of the Lamington Plateau in an area called O’Reilly.

September 2019: Park closed due to wildfire

Aboriginal Connections

At the time of European settlement the area of what is now the Lamington National Park was inhabited by Aboriginal People of several tribal groups, the Birinburra, Kombumerri, Wanggerriburra and the Migunberri. They were of the Yugambeh Language Group. Other members of the group lived in the Gold Coast and Tweed areas, including the hinterland, from about the Logan River to the Tweed River. (Josephine Flood, 2004, Archaeology of the Dreamtime)

Elsewhere on the Web

calderawildscapes.org

Lodges

Binna Burra Mountain Lodge – binnaburralodge.com.au – was founded in 1933 by Arthur Groom and Romeo Lahey. In the early 1930s, they purchased the last freehold title on the boundary of Lamington National Park and formed a public company to fund the establishment of what was to become Binna Burra Mountain Lodge.

Stray Observations

May 15, 2007, Gondwana Rainforests of Australia was added to the National Heritage List

Recommended Listening

Heritage-listed Binna Burra Lodge destroyed in fires

Headlines

An obituary for Binna Burra Lodge, which first moved me when I was a teenager

Our Living Outback: Over the years Queenslanders have continued the fight for our parks, protecting the places we know and love today. Lamington National Park, Woonoongoora in Yugambeh language, is known for lush rainforests, ancient trees & incredible views. But it wasn’t always protected for us to enjoy and nature to survive… In 1910 Romeo Lahey from Canungra took up the fight to protect Lamington Plateau from destruction. He called for more than 20,000 ha of timber reserves be converted to national park. He lobbied politicians, talked to scientists, wrote to newspapers, gave presentations and went door to door with more than half of the local electorate backing his petition to protect Lamington. “I do not remember my reasoning but the idea of those glorious falls being destroyed by selection higher up filled me with an intense determination to have them kept for people who would love them, but who did not even dream of their existence.” Although Romeo Lahey preferred ‘Woonoongoora’ the area was gazetted as Lamington National Park in 1915 by the Queensland Government for people and nature.

Questions

What would locals like others know about Lamington (Woonoongoora) National Park?

Embedded Tweets

Today I saw a Paradise Riflebird in Woonoongoora (Lamington NP) on a wet misty rainforest walk #WildOz pic.twitter.com/uP2dacE4VP — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) March 30, 2018

Woonoongoora (Yugambeh): Meaning quiet and timeless, a rich rainforest on the edge of a volcano. pic.twitter.com/bwv0bPHV3f — Carolyn R Galbraith (@CarolynRGalb) February 28, 2022

Photos



Videos

Wikipedia

Lamington National Park

Lamington

Planeta.com