Photo: Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum

Spotlight on the 170,000 acre recreation area in Western Kentucky and Tennessee Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area which offers outdoor activities and environmental learning between Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake in western KY/TN. Campgrounds and picnic areas offer lake access to swim, boat, and bank fish. Get up close to owls, foxes, bobcats, red wolves, and other rescued native wildlife at Woodlands Nature Station. Experience life on an 1850’s farm with period animals, crops, and hand-made tools at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum. Drive the 700-acre Elk and Bison Prairie to view native plants and wildlife. Daily shows at the Golden Pond Planetarium bring outer space to life in a 40-foot dome theater.

