Lingo Cards

Language Revitalization = an attempt to halt or reverse the decline of a language or to revive an extinct one

Recommended Listening

Native America Calling 07-11-18 The hard work of language revitalization – In small classes, informal groups or even online, Native language warriors are doing the hard work to keep languages alive. Part of that work includes tribal members coming together to create a space where the language is spoken and used every day. We’ll hear about the most current thinking about maintaining Native languages.

Guest:

(Karuk) linguist and librarian

Also mentioned in the show:

Planeta.com