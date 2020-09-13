home Indigenous, Language Language Revitalization

Language Revitalization

Lingo Cards

Language Revitalization = an attempt to halt or reverse the decline of a language or to revive an extinct one

Native America Calling 07-11-18 The hard work of language revitalization – In small classes, informal groups or even online, Native language warriors are doing the hard work to keep languages alive. Part of that work includes tribal members coming together to create a space where the language is spoken and used every day. We’ll hear about the most current thinking about maintaining Native languages.

Susan Gehr (Karuk) linguist and librarian

Indigenous Language Institute

Moray Language Centre

Planeta.com

Language
Indigenous
Native America Calling
#UsaTuVoz
International Decade of Indigenous Languages

