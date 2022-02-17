home USA Las Cruces, New Mexico

Photo: Joseph, Las Cruces (Some rights reserved)

Las Cruces is the geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico’s only land-grant university. The city’s major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range.

