Las Cruces, New Mexico

Photo: Joseph, Las Cruces (Some rights reserved)
Las Cruces is the geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico’s only land-grant university. The city’s major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range.
Google Maps
Elsewhere on the Web
organmountainoutfitters.com
nmsu.edu
lascrucesbulletin.com
dreamcatcherinn.com
lascrucesmariachi.org
krwg.org – @krwg
@mollyemolloy
@LasCruces
Government
las-cruces.org
Tourism Portals
lascrucescvb.org
Facebook
@LasCruces
Nearby: Mesilla
mesillanm.gov
lapostademesilla.com – @LaPostaMesilla
Wikipedia
Las Cruces
Nearby
Planeta.com