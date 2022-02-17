Las Cruces, New Mexico

Photo: Joseph, Las Cruces (Some rights reserved)

Las Cruces is the geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico’s only land-grant university. The city’s major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range.

La Posta de Mesilla in the town of Mesilla, New Mexico, has received an upgrade thanks to the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program from the National Trust and @AmericanExpress.



Read more from the winter 2022 issue of Preservation magazine: https://t.co/k6j5GOHGGW — Saving Places (@SavingPlaces) February 8, 2022

