Las Vegas, Nevada

Publisher’s note: Viva las aventuras lentas (slow adventures) and responsible, conscious, local travel that doesn’t skip on the eating, drinking, gaming, and entertaining. Check out personal faves, updated with readers’ and neighbors’ feedback.

Las Vegas is one of the most storied cities in the world. A hospitality giant, it boasts a century of unprecedented and unexpected growth. The COVID19 Pandemic closed the casinos and city for several months, but as of June 2021, all of the casinos are permitted to operate at 100% capacity. Looking beyond downtown and the famous Strip are the master-planned satellite communities in Henderson and Summerlin.

Birthday celebration: May 15.

Background

Vegas is the most populous city in the state of Nevada and hosted more than 41 million visitors in 2016. While some cities complain of overtourism, Las Vegas made it work for visitors and locals, the nearly 2.1 million of Nevada’s 2.8 million residents who live in Clark County, which covers the Las Vegas metro area and much of southern Nevada.

History

Indigenous groups include the Paiute are the traditional owners of this land.

As a city Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905 when 110 acres near Stewart/Garces/Main/Fifth (Las Vegas Boulevard) were auctioned. #HappyBirthdayVegas. For history buffs, Clark County Museum is a must. We are also partial to the Mob Museum, Natural History Museum, and Neon Museum.

Recommendations

The upshot from north to south, west to east, there are some wonderful attractions and services in instagrammable settings long before Instagram and social web photography.

Downtown is a go-to for those keen on old Vegas, public outdoor art, and good value.

Strip – The strip requires a love or at minimum tolerance of crowds.

Henderson has a brand new events center (and minor league hockey / indoor football arena) under construction, and some of the finest small libraries in the country.

Summerlin is a growing sports hub with City National Arena and the brand new Aviators baseball stadium.

Outdoors

Las Vegas is an excellent hub for nearby outdoor adventures. Nearby state parks include Red Rock and Valley of Fire. National Parks within three hours include Death Valley, Grand Canyon and Zion. Lake Mead National Recreation Area is 24 miles southeast of the city and in the winter there’s snow on the nearby Spring Mountains northwest of town (great to combine with a visit to the Desert National Wildlife Refuge and Tule Springs National Monument). Further north is another brand-new national monument, Basin and Range and to the east, Gold Butte.

Closer to town (and Sam Boyd Stadium – the former Silver Dome) is Clark County Wetlands Park.

Parks

The city’s parks are exceptional.

