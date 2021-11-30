home Travel Last Chance Tourism

Lingo Cards

Last Chance Tourism = Travel based on the premise that the trip is among the last of its kind that can be made

Questions

  • What are examples of last chance tourism?
  • Who is writing / researching / tweeting about last chance tourism?

Headlines
‘Last chance tourism’ an opportunity to educate people about climate change, study suggests@ehalpenny
Last chance tourism: Is this trend just causing more damage?
This is Eco
The Paradox – Sierra Club

Research
Boom and Gloom

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Tourism Definitions
Exploring Ecotourism
Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2021

