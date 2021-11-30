Lingo Cards
Last Chance Tourism = Travel based on the premise that the trip is among the last of its kind that can be made
Questions
- What are examples of last chance tourism?
- Who is writing / researching / tweeting about last chance tourism?
Headlines
‘Last chance tourism’ an opportunity to educate people about climate change, study suggests – @ehalpenny
Last chance tourism: Is this trend just causing more damage?
This is Eco
The Paradox – Sierra Club
Research
Boom and Gloom
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com