Spotlight on the Latin American and Caribbean Ecotourism Network (LACEN), a regional initiative of the Global Ecotourism Network (GEN), sharing a common mission to connect and network for sustainability.

globalecotourismnetwork.org

facebook.com/groups/lac.ecotourismnetwork

La Red Latinoamericana y Caribeña de Ecoturismo (LACEN por su siglas en inglés) es una organización internacional que reúne como miembros fundadores a profesionales apasionados por el ecoturismo en América Latina y el Caribe, que dedican su vida y su propósito a hacer del ecoturismo un motor de desarrollo sostenible que busca el bienestar de las comunidades locales, poniendo en valor el capital natural, social y cultural de nuestro continente.LACEN se apoya en los principios y filosofía de la Red Global de Ecoturismo (GEN, por sus siglas en Inglés) y pretende marcar una diferencia en el ejercicio del ecoturismo en América Latina y el Caribe, mediante la generación y diseminación de conocimiento, innovación, nuevas prácticas y modelos de mejora continua que promuevan la autenticidad de esta actividad. Los valores culturales y de capital natural son el fundamento y más preciado tesoro, para promover la creación de conciencia sobre la sostenibilidad en residentes, visitantes, autoridades, empresarios, académicos y ONG. = The Latin American and Caribbean Ecotourism Network (LACEN) is an international organization that brings together as founding members professionals passionate about ecotourism in Latin America and the Caribbean, who dedicate their lives and their purpose to making ecotourism an engine of sustainable development that seeks the well-being of local communities, valuing the natural, social and cultural capital of our continent LACEN is based on the principles and philosophy of the Global Ecotourism Network (GEN) and aims to make a difference in the practice of ecotourism in Latin America and the Caribbean, through the generation and dissemination of knowledge, innovation, new practices and continuous improvement models that promote the authenticity of this activity. Cultural and natural capital values ​​are the foundation and most precious treasure, to promote the creation of awareness about sustainability in residents, visitors, authorities, entrepreneurs, academics and NGOs.

