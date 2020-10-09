home Australia Lavender Federation Trail

Australia
Posted on
South Australia, Australia – Discover the 325-km Lavender Federation Trail from the Murray River at Murray Bridge to the wine-producing region of the Barossa and beyond to Truro and Clare.

The Lavender Federation Trail commences on the banks of the Murray River at Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge.

Murray Bridge is located 75 kilometers or 50 minutes from Adelaide along the South Eastern Freeway.

For those on two wheels, there is a Special Lavender Cycling Trail (M2C)

The trail network has been designed, constructed, and maintained entirely by volunteers.

Closed during the summer

lavenderfederationtrail.org.au
Recommended Listening
Lavender Trail – Take a journey along South Australia’s newly completed Lavender Trail that winds from Murray Bridge to the Clare Valley. – @anniemakememove

