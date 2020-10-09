Logo

South Australia, Australia – Discover the 325-km Lavender Federation Trail from the Murray River at Murray Bridge to the wine-producing region of the Barossa and beyond to Truro and Clare.

The Lavender Federation Trail commences on the banks of the Murray River at Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge.

Murray Bridge is located 75 kilometers or 50 minutes from Adelaide along the South Eastern Freeway.

For those on two wheels, there is a Special Lavender Cycling Trail (M2C)

The trail network has been designed, constructed, and maintained entirely by volunteers.

Closed during the summer

lavenderfederationtrail.org.au

Lavender Trail – Take a journey along South Australia’s newly completed Lavender Trail that winds from Murray Bridge to the Clare Valley. – @anniemakememove

Adelaide100 Trail Launch – 7km Showcase Walk on Sunday 11th Oct 2020 – 10am

Join WalkingSA to-celebrate launch of first section. Registration free. Numbers limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. Register to assist in COVID-Safe event plan. More info https://t.co/I79mbct6ZB pic.twitter.com/4P7aOBYOGo — lavendertrail (@lavendertrail1) October 9, 2020

Reminder: during Summer the Lavender Federation Trail is officially CLOSED. We are aware that some parts are ok to walk on days of better weather. There is a heightened risk. We have a link to CFS Alerts twitter feed on front of web. Enjoy and plan ahead. https://t.co/auCtSn4YFS — lavendertrail (@lavendertrail1) December 2, 2018

Publicity Officer Graham Hallandal has compiling 500+ photos of the Trail, divided into 6 Map areas and approx. in sequence as you walk the trail. Hope they make you want to walk at least part of it! https://t.co/ibUBddXeA4 pic.twitter.com/NCrxf1pQCB — lavendertrail (@lavendertrail1) June 25, 2018

There is something about walking that connects us, takes us back to our simpler selves, and the land we are passing. Listen to a talk aired on Radio National as they examine #SouthAustralia's 325km @lavendertrail1 Lavender Federation Walking Trail https://t.co/ZVRhwaIzbl pic.twitter.com/C0fxNm9E8R — Walking SA (@Walking_SA) July 30, 2018

