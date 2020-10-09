Logo
South Australia, Australia – Discover the 325-km Lavender Federation Trail from the Murray River at Murray Bridge to the wine-producing region of the Barossa and beyond to Truro and Clare.
The Lavender Federation Trail commences on the banks of the Murray River at Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge.
Murray Bridge is located 75 kilometers or 50 minutes from Adelaide along the South Eastern Freeway.
For those on two wheels, there is a Special Lavender Cycling Trail (M2C)
The trail network has been designed, constructed, and maintained entirely by volunteers.
