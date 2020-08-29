Le Tour de France

Elsewhere on the Web

The Tour de France is one of cycling’s three Grand Tours. Originally scheduled to start in late June, the 2020 Tour was postponed until August 29, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Links

letour.fr

racecenter

Facebook

@letour

https://twitter.com/letour

Tour de France Lingo

Tete de la cours = head of the pack

Peloton = the pack

Arrière du peloton = stragglers

2019

https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/racing/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-route-192041

https://deadspin.com/the-tour-de-france-is-up-for-grabs-for-the-first-time-i-1836043867

2018

tour-de-france-2018-route-changes – fansided

By the way, if you want to follow our @LeTour @letourdata Tour de France coverage on your laptop, we offer a streamlined online version here https://t.co/JtfyUHjYg3 — Tour Tracker (@TourTracker) July 15, 2018

Apps

https://www.letour.fr/en/mobiles-apps

https://www.thetourtracker.com/applications

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/soundlandscapes/tour-de-france-2013

Wikipedia

Tour de France

Planeta.com