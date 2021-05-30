Le Tour de France

Elsewhere on the Web

The Tour de France is one of cycling’s three Grand Tours. 2021 dates: June 26-July 18

Key Links

letour.fr

racecenter

Facebook

@letour

Wikipedia: The 2021 Tour de France will be the 108th edition of the Tour de France, one of cycling’s three grand tours. Originally planned for the Danish capital of Copenhagen, the start of the 2021 Tour (known as the Grand Départ) was transferred to Brest due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Copenhagen hosting four matches in the UEFA Euro 2020 and that event also being rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic.Originally scheduled for 2 to 25 July 2021, the Tour was moved to 26 June to 18 July 2021 to avoid the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics. This would have been the first occasion on which the Tour de France had visited Denmark.Denmark will now host the Grand Départ in 2022.

Tour de France Lingo

Tete de la cours = head of the pack

Peloton = the pack

Arrière du peloton = stragglers

2020

From this morning: As the Tour de France begins, We Look At Cycling Jerseys https://t.co/QkIFltWPxO — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 31, 2020

2019

https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/racing/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-route-192041

https://deadspin.com/the-tour-de-france-is-up-for-grabs-for-the-first-time-i-1836043867

2018

tour-de-france-2018-route-changes – fansided

By the way, if you want to follow our @LeTour @letourdata Tour de France coverage on your laptop, we offer a streamlined online version here https://t.co/JtfyUHjYg3 — Tour Tracker (@TourTracker) July 15, 2018

Apps

https://www.letour.fr/en/mobiles-apps

https://www.thetourtracker.com/applications

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/soundlandscapes/tour-de-france-2013

Wikipedia

Tour de France

2021 Tour

Planeta.com