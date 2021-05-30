Le Tour de France

Elsewhere on the Web
The Tour de France is one of cycling’s three Grand Tours. 2021 dates: June 26-July 18
Wikipedia: The 2021 Tour de France will be the 108th edition of the Tour de France, one of cycling’s three grand tours. Originally planned for the Danish capital of Copenhagen, the start of the 2021 Tour (known as the Grand Départ) was transferred to Brest due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Copenhagen hosting four matches in the UEFA Euro 2020 and that event also being rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic.Originally scheduled for 2 to 25 July 2021, the Tour was moved to 26 June to 18 July 2021 to avoid the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics. This would have been the first occasion on which the Tour de France had visited Denmark.Denmark will now host the Grand Départ in 2022.
Tete de la cours = head of the pack
Peloton = the pack
Arrière du peloton = stragglers
