What would you say the attributes of a good leader are?

Essay

Real leadership risks popularity and finds a way to generate trust. High trust is a dividend, low trust is a tax.

For the selfish, the question arises — are we prepared to see other succeed? If so, then we have a win-win-win scenario, NAFTA/USCMC in its best iteration.

Leaders can be catalysts who accelerate trust among players or we can hobble ourselves. If we wake our senses and work with others, we can embody the paradigm shift that enriches our lives and others. Upgrading our world is not only technical but social.

Leaders have a choice — to lead from a place of love and good faith or from a place of fear and jealousy. Principle-centered leadership embraces experiential learning and sustainable practice. This is no time for business as usual which local divisions are exacerbated in a low trust environment.

Storytelling

Leaders cannot cannot control their stories, but they can influence how the story is told. For those who literally follow others online Facebook and Twitter, the choice comes as what messages to like, to share, to talk about.

Leadership Competencies

Quotes

You don’t lead by pointing and telling people some place to go. You lead by going to that place and making a case.

– Ken Kesey

Toward Community

Community means wanting to have success for your neighbors.

Childhood development goes from dependence to independence in a blink of an eye. The next stage: interdependence. How do we collaborate? How do we interact with the local and global community?

Social web expertise means shifting the perception from ‘what can i get’ or ‘what can i broadcast’ to ‘how can i enrich another’s experience.’

If places wish to mature as tourism destinations, the players need to take community binding agents seriously. The proverbial stone in the road is the problem that the ‘development’ and ‘marketing’ agents are often not on the same page.

Leadership requires us to pay attention and focus.

We have to grow the pie higher.

Tipping point is when you gain critical mass

Point of no return – when you get back to the tipping point and when people embody that responsibility, if they don’t act on higher knowledge that deeper knowledge they know they are a fraud if you do not embody that , there will always be that disconnect

Recommended Listening

Laura Tingle on ‘leadership’ – Laura Tingle discusses her latest Quarterly Essay, Follow the Leader, in which she attempts to throw new light on the age-old concept of leadership.

What makes a great political speech? – There’s not much that political commentators agree on but here’s one point on which they’re united: very few modern day politicians know how to give a great speech. Dennis Glover, former Labor speechwriter, thinks it’s vital for our democracy that our politicians learn how to speak properly.

Recommended Viewing

how to start a movement

