Photo: Mark Garten/UN, Lemurs’ Park Near Antananarivo

Lemur = a small primate endemic to the island of Madagascar

Lemur’s Park

lemurspark.com – Facebook

Features

Is Ecotourism Benefiting Madagascar’s Black Lemur?

Trek with community-protected lemurs in Madagascar

Ecotourism: How it Helps Lemurs and Madagascar

Hope for Madagascar and its lemurs – IUCN Blog

Elsewhere on the Web

lemurconservationnetwork.org

IUCN Global Youth Summit 2021

Non-human primate conservation through ecotourism

Wikipedia

Lemur

Planeta