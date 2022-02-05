Libraries on the Social Web

Photo: Ron Mader, Terminals (Some rights reserved)

Library = A building or room containing collections of books, periodicals, and sometimes films and recorded music for people to read, borrow, or refer to.

Many libraries are forward-thinking, digitally literate and public-facing. Others are learning. You have to walk before you run.

Examples please! Planeta.com spotlights good practices around the world.

Questions

What makes a good library?

What is your favorite public library?

What makes a library effective?

Does your favorite library have a Facebook page? Twitter account? Other social web interactive platforms?

What roles do libraries play now compared to 20 years ago? 10 years ago? 10 years from now?

In what ways are libraries helpful to out-of-town visitors?

In what ways do libraries help connect locals with a diverse cultural world?

In what ways do libraries interact with digital literacy efforts?

Any suggestions for library superfans?

Questions for Library Patrons

Have you registered for a library card?

Do you know the name of your local library?

Can you place a book request online?

Mark your calendar

February 21 – International Mother Language Day

April – National Library Week (USA)

May 21 Cultural Diversity Day

September 8 International Literacy Day

Quotes

The future of libraries isn’t paper vs digital, but rather how digital extends the power of written knowledge.

– Francesco Pisano‏

Headlines

Content Landlords and the Looming Eviction of American Libraries

Researchers Bury Their Noses in Books to Sniff Out the Morgan Library’s Original Smell

Is there a library-sized hole in the internet?

Behind the #hashtag – Teach Digital Literacy – @jonwhite82

Recommended Listening

Marginalia in a digital world – What use and purpose do libraries have in our fast-changing world in which information is accessed predominantly online?

The Library of the Future – The library of the future will be a content creator, a publisher, and a conserver of ‘unique’ stuff

Library Revival – We’ve been told the book is dead yet apparently the libraries that houses them are sprouting up everywhere in some rather novice designs and concepts.

Daring Librarian

Gwyneth A. Jones, aka The Daring Librarian, is an international Ed Tech speaker, trope and meme archivist, creator of content, a citizen of advocacy, and a resident of social media. Gwyneth is the author of the award winning Daring Librarian Blog.

thedaringlibrarian.com

Flickr

Libraries around the World

Las Vegas – lvccld.org – Facebook – @LVCCLD

Digital Public Library of America dp.la

bibliocommons.com/

National Digital Forum

Brewster Kahle – Universal Access to All Knowledge

Other Libraries

YouTube

EIFL

EIFL (Electronic Information for Libraries) works with libraries to enable access to knowledge for education, learning, research and sustainable community development. Our vision is a world in which all people have the knowledge they need to achieve their full potential.

Knowledge without boundaries! Working with libraries to enable access to knowledge for education, learning, research and sustainable development

eifl.net/

@EIFLnet

Wikipedia

Library

Spotlight



Features

