Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Lingo

Links

ByGuest Contributor

Jun 27, 2023
Photo: Cybershot, Spider Web (Some rights reserved)

Link = Relationship between things or situations

Planeta.com has featured external links since our launch in 1994. Why not promote others? We are committed to widening and deepening circles of appreciation and understanding of environmental and cultural treasures.

Often the ‘links’ page for a place or resource on Planeta.com is a collection of A-Z links. Dead links are going to be a given, so if you can report the error, it’s appreciated. Comment, DM, or tweet and we’ll make the change.

Everything might be connected.

Recommended Listening
Link rot, pay walls and the perils of preservation – The cliché is that once something goes online, it’s up there forever. But the truth is that the Internet has a memory problem and some of what we’re losing – or could potentially lose – has significance and value. While archivists struggle with the challenge of preserving our digital record, the rise of pay walls present a particular problem.

Elsewhere on the Web
Internet Archive
perma.cc
The Paper of Record Meets an Ephemeral Web@clare__stanton
webrecorder.net

Stray Notes

  • Open link in new tab

Links Bingo
Archive – Connections – Decentralization – Deep Link – Dynamic – Enlaces – Hyperlink – Interactive – Internet – Library – Links – Link Rot – Living Document – Preservation – Record – Relationships – Spiders – Web – Website – Work Flow

Planeta.com

Links Links
Animals Links
Biodiversity Links
Food Links
Open Link In New Tab
Curation
The Value of Collaboration
External Links
Radio Links
Elsewhere on the Web
Internet
URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Culture

07 // July // Julio

Jun 29, 2023 Guest Contributor
Parks USA

Joshua Tree National Park

Jun 29, 2023 Ron Mader
Indigenous Parks USA

Grand Canyon National Park

Jun 28, 2023 Ron Mader
2023 Biodiversity

Biodiversity 2023

Jun 28, 2023 Guest Contributor