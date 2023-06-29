Photo: Cybershot, Spider Web (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com has featured external links since our launch in 1994. Why not promote others? We are committed to widening and deepening circles of appreciation and understanding of environmental and cultural treasures.
Often the ‘links’ page for a place or resource on Planeta.com is a collection of A-Z links. Dead links are going to be a given, so if you can report the error, it’s appreciated. Comment, DM, or tweet and we’ll make the change.
Link rot, pay walls and the perils of preservation – The cliché is that once something goes online, it’s up there forever. But the truth is that the Internet has a memory problem and some of what we’re losing – or could potentially lose – has significance and value. While archivists struggle with the challenge of preserving our digital record, the rise of pay walls present a particular problem.
Internet Archive
perma.cc
The Paper of Record Meets an Ephemeral Web – @clare__stanton
webrecorder.net
