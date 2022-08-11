Photo: Ron Mader, Llano Park (Some rights reserved)

Wildlife spotlight on the lion.

Celebrations

World Lion Day is August 10

Wikipedia: The lion (Panthera leo) is a species in the family Felidae, and a member of the genus Panthera. It exhibits a pronounced sexual dimorphism; males are larger than females with a typical weight range of 150 to 250 kg (331 to 551 lb) for the former and 120 to 182 kg (265 to 401 lb) for the latter. In addition, male lions have a prominent mane, which is the most recognisable feature of the species. Both sexes have hairy tufts at the end of their tails. Present in Africa and India, the lion typically inhabits grasslands and savannahs, but is absent in dense forests. It is usually more diurnal than other big cats, but when persecuted adapts to being active at night and at twilight. A lion pride consists of a few adult males, related females and cubs. Prides vary in size and composition from three to 20 adult lions, depending on habitat and prey availability.

Headlines

Tipping Points and Paradigm Shifts with Chris Mercer

African Lions Face Extinction by 2050, Could Gain Endangered Species Act Protection – Scientific American Blog Network

Charismatic lion’s death highlights struggles of conservation scientists – Nature

Revealed: Cecil the lion’s killer is American dentist who hunts wildlife with a bow and arrow

Opinion: Why Are We Still Hunting Lions?

Recommended listening

The canned hunting of lions – Canned hunting is the practice of hunting where the target animal is unfairly prevented from escaping the hunter, either by physical constraints, such as fencing, or by mental constraints, such as habituation to humans and the industry is booming in South Africa.

The Hot Seat: They Shoot Lions Don’t They? – Animals are becoming extinct at an unprecedented rate. Widespread species extinction is upon us and a radical new approach to conservation through anti-intuitive methods such as having native pets and controlled commercial hunting may teach us to truly value and protect wildlife, before it’s too late. But can conservationists make the radical leap in their mentality to promote these practices?

CITES

iucnredlist.org/details/15951/0

Trivia

Using their keen sense of smell, lions can tell if prey is nearby and even how long ago it was in the area.

– Paul’s Quiz

Only two populations of lions in world are actually known to be climbing trees as part of their every day behavior.

– The tree-climbing lions of Uganda

Lions are the second largest big cat species in the world (behind tigers).

– Lion facts

Campaign Against Canned Hunting – @cannedlion

Historic vs Present Geographical Distribution of Lions – Historic vs Present Geographical Distribution of Lions pic.twitter.com/VBuh4UPcS3 — Brilliant Maps (@BrilliantMaps) January 28, 2017

Wikipedia

Lion

