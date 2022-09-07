Literacy Notebook

Artwork: Nicolas Barrome Forgues (Some rights reserved)

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.

– Dr.Seuss. (poster)

Una democracia analfabeta es una no-democracia, como la nuestra. (An illiterate democracy is a non-democracy, like ours.)

– Justo Sierra

Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.

– Groucho Marx

Digital illiteracy is thoroughly embedded in government, in business, in education, in health, in the not for profit sector. It’s people who want those who are participating in the digital revolution to give up their benefits and come back and support the status quo. Revolutions break stuff and the first thing they break is the status quo. The status quo is represented by documents, like spreadsheets and word processing documents. I’m sorry, but it’s not going to happen. Our biggest challenge in digital literacy is taking all of these organizations and moving them to a position where they can interact with, communicate with, and work with the community that is digitally enabled.

– Earl Mardle, 20-20 Communication Trust

Minutes 41-47, Digital Literacy – Navigating a connected world (NetHui 2011)



Artwork / Cue Yourself



Planeta