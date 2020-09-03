International Literacy Day 2020

September 8 is International Literacy Day. Hashtag: #LiteracyDay

International Literacy Day brings together governments, multi- and bilateral organizations, private sectors, communities, NGOs, teachers, learners, and experts in the field. There are new challenges of literacy teaching and learning amid COVID19. Planeta.com will be curating tweets, videos, and other new resources. Kudos to UNESCO and friends around the world working toward improving our collective wisdom. Cheers to lifelong learning and sharing lessons learned along the way.

Key Links

en.unesco.org/commemorations/literacyday

Concept note (PDF)

Questions

How do you translate ‘International Literacy Day’ in other languages?

Is there a calendar of events celebrating Literacy Day?

How digitally literate are our governments, organizations, and institutions?

Who are the literacy champions on Twitter?

For UNESCO: What would UNESCO like us to know about its work?

Will the live video be archived online? Will the video be made available to embed on other websites?

What are the connections among literacy and open access and open education?

Translating: International Literacy Day

Spanish: Día Internacional de la Alfabetización

Chinanteco de San Felipe Usila (México): jm quieh a he ma jyi

Chinanteco de Sochiapam (México): Jmáɨ¹ quioh²¹ Jú¹jma²

Quechua (Bolivia): Yachana Jatun Punchay

Nyungar (Australia): Nidja Kedela Boolala Moort Bibbul Djinanginy (this day lots of people/family are looking at paper/bark)

Estonian: Rahvusvaheline Kirjaoskuse Päev

2020

International Literacy Day (ILD) 2020 will focus on Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme will highlight literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective and therefore mainly focus on youth and adults. The recent Covid-19 crisis has been a stark reminder of the existing gap between policy discourse and reality: a gap that already existed in the pre-Covid-19 era and is negatively affecting the learning of youth and adults who have no or low literacy skills and therefore tend to face multiple disadvantages. During Covid-19, in many countries, adult literacy programmes were absent in the initial education response plans, so the majority of adult literacy programmes that did exist were suspended with just a few courses continuing virtually, through TV and radio, or in open air spaces. What is the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on youth and adult literacy educators and teaching and learning? What are the lessons learnt? How can we effectively position youth and adult literacy learning in global and national responses and in strategies for the recovery and resilience-building phase?

By exploring these questions, International Literacy Day 2020 will provide an opportunity to reflect on and discuss how innovative and effective pedagogies and teaching methodologies can be used in youth and adult literacy programmes to face the pandemic and beyond. The Day will also give an opportunity to analyse the role of educators, as well as effective policies, systems, governance and measures that can support educators and learning. Through a virtual conference, UNESCO will initiate a collective global discussion to reimagine the literacy teaching and learning of youth and adults in the post-Covid-19 era towards the achievement of the SDG4.

History

September 8 was declared International Literacy Day by UNESCO on November 17, 1965. Its aim is to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. Celebrations take place around the world.

